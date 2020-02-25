LPGA major winner Kerr to cover Honda for Golf Channel

Cristie Kerr, a 20-time winner on the LPGA and former major winner, will join Golf Channel’s broadcast team as an on-course reporter this week at The Honda Classic.

“I’m very excited to join the Golf Channel team for the week of The Honda Classic,” Kerr said. “I look forward to learning from them and putting my golf expertise to use for viewers. This should be an amazing experience.”

Kerr, who grew up in South Florida, won the 1995 Girls Junior PGA Championship at this week’s venue, PGA National. She is competing in her 23rd year on the LPGA Tour. The former World No. 1 finished T11 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and T6 at the ISPA Handa Women’s Australian Open. She will return to competition at the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, March 21-24.

The Honda Classic will be Kerr’s third appearance as part of GOLF Channel’s broadcast team. Last year, Kerr was a studio guest analyst for GOLF Channel’s Golf Central during the weekend of the Sony Open in Hawaii. In November, she joined GOLF Channel’s live tournament broadcast team at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, where she was a guest analyst in the booth alongside Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin and shadowed Jerry Foltz as an on-course reporter.

NBC Sports Group’s tournament coverage of The Honda Classic will be led by play-by-play host Dan Hicks and lead analyst Paul Azinger. Gary Koch and David Feherty will be hole announcers, with Roger Maltbie and Jim “Bones” Mackay joining Kerr as on-course reporters. Steve Sands will conduct interviews and will serve as play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s early round and weekend lead-in coverage, joined by Notah Begay as analyst.