Featured Groups: The Honda Classic

The PGA TOUR announced today the four Featured Groups for Thursday-Friday at The Honda Classic, to be contested at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.



Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of The Honda Classic will be released officially at approximately noon ET on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS

Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff

Notable: Mitchell won The Honda Classic in 2019, with Koepka finishing second; Wolff will make his tournament debut

• A resident of nearby Jupiter, Koepka co-led the PGA TOUR in wins last season with three; he has been limited by injury to just three starts in 2019-20

• Mitchell earned his first career PGA TOUR win at The Honda Classic last year, holing a 15-foot, 6-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to defeat Koepka and Rickie Fowler by one stroke

• Wolff won the 2019 3M Open in just his fourth career start on TOUR, and at age 20, became the youngest winner since Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic



Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

Notable: Winner of The Honda Classic in 2017, Fowler will play with the two youngest winners on TOUR this season

• Fowler has four career top-10s at The Honda Classic, including a win in 2017 and a tie for second last season

• A native of Oslo, Hovland, 22, became Norway’s first PGA TOUR winner with his victory at last week’s Puerto Rico Open

• Niemann, 20, won the season-opening A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier by six strokes, the largest margin of victory this season



Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen

Notable: Lowry and Woodland each earned first major championship title in 2019

• Winner of The Open Championship in 2019, Lowry will make his fourth start of the season and first in the United States

• Woodland, winner of the 2019 U.S. Open, has not missed a cut in seven starts at the event, highlighted by a tie for second in 2017; he enters the week No. 36 in the FedExCup standings

• A member of the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup, Oosthuizen’s best result in three starts this season is a third-place finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

Notable: Fleetwood will play the first two rounds alongside two past FedExCup champions

• At No. 12, Fleetwood is the only player in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking that has not won on the PGA TOUR; he finished fourth in his lone start in The Honda Classic in 2018

• Horschel is coming off back-to-back top-10s on TOUR (T9/Waste Management Phoenix Open, T9/World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship)

• Rose, who has three top-fives at The Honda Classic, returns to the event for the first time since 2015