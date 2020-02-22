-
WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 22, 2020
- Club de Golf Chapultepec is the site of the WGC-Mexico Championship. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Adam Scott, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Kisner
Tee time: 11:30 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Collin Morikawa, Justin Harding, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tee time: 11:42 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
