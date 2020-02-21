-
-
WGC-Mexico Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 21, 2020
- Club de Golf Chapultepec is the site of the WGC-Mexico Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Round 2 of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari
Friday: 1:51 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott
Friday: 12:51 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland
Friday: 2:03 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
Friday: 12:39 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
MUST READS
McIlroy cards 65 to lead in Mexico City
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.