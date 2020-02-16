-
The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Matt Kuchar takes 36-hole lead into the weekend at Genesis
Round 4 of the The Genesis Invitational begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
Sunday: 11:50 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Brooks Koepka, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale
Sunday: 12 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, Brendon Todd, J.J. Spaun
Sunday: 1:14 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
