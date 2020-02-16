Australian Presidents Cup pact propels Scott to summit at Riviera

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Adam Scott watched fellow Australians and International Presidents Cup teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman win on the PGA TOUR a few weeks back and got rankled. He was happy for his mates, but was irritated he wasn’t the one hoisting a trophy.

The Presidents Cup loss – where the Internationals were overtaken on Sunday by Tiger Woods and his U.S. team at Royal Melbourne last December – was one of great pain, yet great motivation for the Australians in the side. Having led into Singles for the first time since 2003, the trio felt the need to be spearheads that day. But of the three, only Smith won his match, as the 12-man team fell from a 10-8 lead to a 16-14 loss.

It burned. Having not won the Presidents Cup since 1998, it was an opportunity for greatness lost. But that night, quite a few commiseration drinks in, the three got to talking. They vowed to maintain the newfound team resolve Captain Ernie Els had instilled in the side for the next two years before the 2021 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. They would be part of driving this team forward.

To do that, they would need to lift their personal efforts over the next two years. Scott had not won on the PGA TOUR in nearly four years. Smith had just one win – in a team event with Jonas Blixt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2017. Leishman had been over a year removed since the fourth and last of his wins.

They told each other that despite playing well and being comfortable on the PGA TOUR, this level of mediocrity would no longer stand. As is the typical Australian way at times, they peppered their language with a few choice words and resolved to rid themselves of the excuses and just get after it. Essentially it boiled down to “no more BS." Now, they had the confidence to do it.

“I've seen it before with some guys off the back of an incredible Presidents Cup experience where there is pressure out on the golf course and guys really learning and elevating their games and then putting that into practice the next time they're in a pressure situation,” Scott said.

“I know I did that back in 2003, we played in December in South Africa and I remember leading THE PLAYERS going into Sunday (in 2004) but using that pressure situation playing with Ernie in South Africa as a way to know that I can handle it.”



Scott didn’t wait long to put it into practice. He claimed the Australian PGA Championship, a European Tour co-sanctioned event, the very next week – robbing Smith of a three-peat in the process. It was a much needed drought-breaker, but, of course, not the big scalp he craved. Despite feeling the high from the win, he shut his golf game down and moved into family mode. It was time to starve himself of competition to ensure he would return ready to go and not waste any weeks on the PGA TOUR.

As the 39-year-old played on Australian beaches with his young kids and hung out with elite tennis stars like Roger Federer, Smith and Leishman headed to Hawaii. Smith started the Sony Open four-over on his first two holes and remembered the chat - no more BS. Besides, he and Leishman had birdies to make for Australian bushfire relief. Four days later, he won in a playoff.

Scott saw it unfold and smiled. "Good on him," he thought. That Presidents Cup, where Smith came from three down against Justin Thomas to win his Singles match, could just be the start for him. It made Scott a little itchy, though.

Two weeks later, he flicked on the television for Sunday coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and watched Leishman make a huge charge. Scott had been second there a year ago to Justin Rose but had stayed in Australia to continue his recharge. When Leishman won he was once again stoked, but now the competitive drive was really ramping up.

“Watching that… I was feeling like, okay, I'm starting to miss out being out there. So that was good to get those feelings… and I knew I would be definitely ready for a return soon,” Scott said. “Seeing Cam and Marc win was certainly motivation for me to come out and make sure I'm not the one lagging behind.”

And so, we come to this week, and Scott finally made his first 2020 appearance on the PGA TOUR at The Genesis Invitational. He won at Riviera Country Club in 2005, but it is deemed unofficial given the event was shortened to 36 holes and a playoff due to bad weather. He was runner-up two other times and seventh just a year ago.

On Thursday, he shot one over par to sit eight shots back. A convenient excuse of rust was there. But Scott also remembered - no more BS. On Friday, he promptly shot 64 to claw back in.

On Sunday, Scott started tied for the lead and birdied two of his opening three holes to go out in front alone. Then he missed a three-foot par putt on the fourth hole. He followed that up with a terrible double0bogey on the fifth and he no longer led the tournament. It was time to step up on the par-3 sixth and respond - "no more BS," he thought.

