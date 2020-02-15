-
The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 15, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
Round Recaps
Matt Kuchar takes 36-hole lead into the weekend at Genesis
Round 3 of the The Genesis Invitational begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Adam Hadwin
Saturday: 11:47 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman
Saturday: 11:57 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy, Harold Varner III
Saturday: 1:00 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
