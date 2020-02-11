-
Team Woods takes 2020 Celebrity Cup powered by CDW at Riviera
Team Woods def. Team Watson, 12-9, to capture the second annual Celebrity Cup
February 10, 2020
- Team Tiger won the 2020 Celebrity Cup powered by CDW at Riviera Country Club. (Courtesy of TGR Foundation)
LOS ANGELES – The 2020 Celebrity Cup powered by CDW was won by Team Woods today at The Riviera Country Club. Team Woods, captained by Genesis Invitational host and 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, defeated Team Watson, captained by three-time Genesis Invitational winner Bubba Watson, to win the cup by a score of 12-9.
The Celebrity Cup competition was a four-ball net better ball match-play event starting on Riviera’s iconic 10th hole followed by holes 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Team Woods included Larry Fitzgerald, Oliver Hudson, Blair O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Pena and Chris Pratt. Team Watson featured Carly Chaikin, Josh Duhamel, Derek Fisher, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kelly Slater and Andy Buckley.
Match-ups and scoring results for the 2020 Celebrity Cup powered by CDW:
• Josh Duhamel and Kelly Slater of Team Watson defeated Larry Fitzgerald and Oliver Hudson of Team Woods by a score of 4.5-2.5
• Blair O’Neal and Chris Pratt of Team Woods defeated Cary Chaikin and Derek Fisher of Team Watson by a score of 4.5-2.5
• Michael Pena and Alex Rodriguez of Team Woods defeated Andy Buckley and Sebastian Maniscalco of Team Watson by a score of 5-2
• Team Woods defeated Team Watson by a score of 12-9
GOLF Channel’s Notah Begay served as event emcee, hosting the pre-round pairings, announcing each player on the tee and hosting post-round awards. Capturing all the action from inside the ropes as social correspondents were TV host and YouTube personality Rachel DeMita, iHeartRadio personality Tanya Rad and Colton Underwood from ABC’s The Bachelor. GOLF Channel’s Kira Dixon anchored @TGRLiveEvents’s social media coverage of the event.
New to the 2020 Celebrity Cup was the addition of CDW as the powered by partner. CDW and technology partner Microsoft Surface powered many behind the scenes activations for guests, including the match-up selections, a swing analysis station on 16 tee and a gaming station featuring custom video games designed by students at the TGR Learning Lab. A longstanding partner of The Genesis Invitational and TGR Foundation, CDW and Microsoft Surface also serve as the technology partner of the TGR Learning Lab at The Genesis Invitational’s Family Village.
The Celebrity Cup powered by CDW tees off a full week of activities at The Riviera Country Club for the 2020 Genesis Invitational. The event, in its second year, is one of many special events hosted by Tiger Woods throughout the week.
A social media recap of all the action from the 2020 Celebrity Cup can be found on Genesis Invitational’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheGenesisInv and on TGR Live’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TGRLiveEvents.
