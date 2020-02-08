Phil’s short game produces an all-timer at Pebble Beach

Oh, and he produced a shot for the ages out of the back bunker on the iconic 110-yard par-3 seventh. With his ball plugged into the sand, he told his caddie, brother Tim Mickelson, that he thought he could hit it low and catch the rough in order to slow down the ball and let it trickle to the pin.

Few would’ve tried it, but he pulled it off, leaving him 2 feet to save his par.

Mickelson called it, “No. 2 in my all-time greatest bunker shots.”

And No. 1?

“I made one in the final round at Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old 16th hole from under the lip, plugged, and I holed that one,” Mickelson said. “This one didn't go in, but it was the second best I've ever hit.

“I was just trying to not make 5. I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great.”

Brandt Snedeker, the other pro in the foursome, didn’t see the shot. But he knew it was plugged – and he wasn’t surprised that Mickelson pulled it off.

“For Phil, that’s probably run of the mill,” Snedeker said. “For most of us out here, it’s once in a lifetime.”

But as Young found out in these first three days playing next to Mickelson, it’s no accident. Mickelson may be producing art, but there’s a science behind it.

“If that was me, I would’ve just hit into the ocean and dropped,” Young said of the plugged lie at 7. “But he kind of thought about it. … It’s not like he lucked into it. He’s calling it. That’s what he wanted to do.”

“As someone who can appreciate other athletes,” Young added, “for me this has been a special three days. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The fact that Mickelson is doing it at age 49 is a testament to his will to win and his ability to continually reinvent himself. Currently, that means a dramatic weight loss due to a nutritional diet. He’s doing what it takes and is motivated to prove that he’s not finished winning.

“If you think it’s over at 45, 50, 55, he’s going to press into those numbers,” said Young, who played in the NFL until concussions forced his retirement at age 38.

“It shows you how much he cares,” added Snedeker. “… I wish more guys out here had the passion he does for the game of golf. He really loves it. Loves the competition.”

And he loves producing short-game magic. After all, he’s got the DVD to prove it.