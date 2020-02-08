-
Phil’s short game produces an all-timer at Pebble Beach
February 08, 2020
By Mike McAllister, PGATOUR.COM
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It was during Friday’s second round at Monterey Peninsula, and Phil Mickelson had just escaped potential trouble with another magical bunker shot. The reaction from his amateur partner, Hall of Fame 49ers quarterback Steve Young, was either a look of disbelief or a look of awe. Probably both.
Mickelson then turned to Young.
“I’m pretty good at this,” Mickelson said. “I have a DVD out.”
It was a funny moment, but Mickelson is showing this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he’s deadly serious about defending his title. After his Saturday 5-under 69 at Pebble Beach, he’s 16 under and in solo second, one behind leader Nick Taylor. The two will be paired for Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach, with Mickelson seeking a record sixth win in this event.
Driven by his competitive juices, Mickelson is even more serious in proving that at 49 – his 50th birthday is just four months away – his golf skills will not be hampered by his age.
Certainly his skills with a wedge in his hands remain unequaled by anybody on the PGA TOUR. One day after his joke to Young, Mickelson displayed a short game that goes down as one of his best for a single round. Time and time again, he delivered that’s-just-Phil magic.
He holed out twice for birdies on the back nine – from the bunker at the 13th and from 90 feet away at the 14th -- and successfully scrambled eight of nine times, including memorable shots around the fifth green (from the rough), the sixth (from the fairway), and the 18th (after he was given relief when his second shot landed in pine straw near an obstacle).
Oh, and he produced a shot for the ages out of the back bunker on the iconic 110-yard par-3 seventh. With his ball plugged into the sand, he told his caddie, brother Tim Mickelson, that he thought he could hit it low and catch the rough in order to slow down the ball and let it trickle to the pin.
Few would’ve tried it, but he pulled it off, leaving him 2 feet to save his par.
Mickelson called it, “No. 2 in my all-time greatest bunker shots.”
And No. 1?
“I made one in the final round at Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old 16th hole from under the lip, plugged, and I holed that one,” Mickelson said. “This one didn't go in, but it was the second best I've ever hit.
“I was just trying to not make 5. I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great.”
Brandt Snedeker, the other pro in the foursome, didn’t see the shot. But he knew it was plugged – and he wasn’t surprised that Mickelson pulled it off.
“For Phil, that’s probably run of the mill,” Snedeker said. “For most of us out here, it’s once in a lifetime.”
But as Young found out in these first three days playing next to Mickelson, it’s no accident. Mickelson may be producing art, but there’s a science behind it.
“If that was me, I would’ve just hit into the ocean and dropped,” Young said of the plugged lie at 7. “But he kind of thought about it. … It’s not like he lucked into it. He’s calling it. That’s what he wanted to do.”
“As someone who can appreciate other athletes,” Young added, “for me this has been a special three days. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The fact that Mickelson is doing it at age 49 is a testament to his will to win and his ability to continually reinvent himself. Currently, that means a dramatic weight loss due to a nutritional diet. He’s doing what it takes and is motivated to prove that he’s not finished winning.
“If you think it’s over at 45, 50, 55, he’s going to press into those numbers,” said Young, who played in the NFL until concussions forced his retirement at age 38.
“It shows you how much he cares,” added Snedeker. “… I wish more guys out here had the passion he does for the game of golf. He really loves it. Loves the competition.”
And he loves producing short-game magic. After all, he’s got the DVD to prove it.
