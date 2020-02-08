-
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
- Legendary Pebble Beach is the backdrop for the PGA TOUR this week. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 pro leaderboard
Round 3 amateur leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
Saturday: 11:11 a.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
Saturday: 12:06 p.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Is Day's unique balloon therapy finally paying off?
Taylor leads by two after 36 holes
Five wins and Phil's lucky silver dollar
Inside the prank battle between Mickelson and Mitchell
History-making high school golf team set for defense
TOUR surpasses $3 billion in charitable giving
Eleven up-and-comers for the 2020s
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.