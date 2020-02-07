-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
- Legendary Pebble Beach will be the backdrop this week on the PGA TOUR. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
Friday: 12:06 p.m. ET (Monterey Peninsula, No. 10 tee)
Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
Friday: 1:01 p.m. ET (Monterey Peninsula, No. 10 tee)
Harold Varner III, Scott Brown
Friday: 12:39 p.m ET (Spyglass Hill, No. 10 tee)
Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Friday: 12:06 p.m. ET (Spyglass Hill No. 10 tee)
Padraig Harrington, Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Friday: 11:33 a.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
Jason Day, Jim Herman
Friday: 12:06 p.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Taylor cards 63 to take Round 1 lead
Five wins and Phil's lucky silver dollar
Inside the prank battle between Mickelson and Mitchell
History-making high school golf team set for defense
TOUR surpasses $3 billion in charitable giving
Eleven up-and-comers for the 2020s
The First Look: Notes on AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
