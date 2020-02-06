-
Thomas auctioning off Kobe wedges for MabmaOnThree Fund
February 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Justin Thomas is auctioning off the four specially stamped wedges he used as a tribute to fallen basketball star Kobe Bryant at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to benefit families involved in the tragedy.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were heartbreakingly killed in a helicopter crash last month in Los Angeles that also saw the loss of seven other lives.
Thomas announced on his social media platforms that the unique set of four Titleist SM8 Raw TOUR Issued Custom Vokey Wedges is up for sale. The proceeds will go to the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families of the seven friends of the Bryant family who died in the helicopter accident.
All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families.— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2020
Check the link below for more 👇🏽 https://t.co/sHIYuqoLkp
Each wedge was used by Thomas during the tournament at TPC Scottsdale where the former FedExCup champion finished third. Each has a different Bryant homage - "81 points" for the number of points Bryant scored against the Toronto Raptors in 2006; “Mamba Mentality,” a nod to Bryant’s nickname and approach to basketball; "Black Mamba" for his nickname; and his full name, "Kobe Bean Bryant."
The auction will be live online until Feb. 19 and can be found here.
