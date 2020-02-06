-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 06, 2020
- Legendary Pebble Beach will be the backdrop this week on the PGA TOUR. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 pro leaderboard
Round 1 amateur leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
Thursday: 12:50 p.m. ET (Spyglass Hill, No. 1 tee)
Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker
Thursday: 11:22 a.m. ET (Spyglass Hill, No. 1 tee)
Harold Varner III, Scott Brown
Thursday: 11 a.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
Matt Kuchar, Matthew Fitzpatrick
Thursday: 12:50 p.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
Jason Day, Jim Herman
Thursday: 12:50 p.m. ET (Monterey Peninsula, No. 10 tee)
