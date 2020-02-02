Simpson wins Waste Management Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Step by step.

In a game where answers can be hard to come by, Webb Simpson adopted that mantra after reading about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and even had those three words stamped on his wedges.

Control what you can control, keep moving forward, and have faith that good things will come.

“It’s just a reminder for me to take care of the little things,” Simpson said after making his second birdie on the 18th hole in less than a half hour to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff over Tony Finau. “And the big things seem to take care of themselves.”

The victory was Simpson’s sixth, and first since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2018. It also came after four runner-up finishes since last summer. He moved to second in the FedExCup.

Finau was bidding to win for the first time since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach.

“He got the upper hand this time,” Finau said, “but I love that guy, and that’s one hell of a finish. If you’re going to birdie 18 a couple of times, you’re probably going to win.”

Justin Thomas (65), Bubba Watson (66) and Nate Lashley (68) tied for third, three back.

Simpson looked out of it when he hooked his drive into the water at the par-5 15th hole, and while Finau failed to convert on an eight-foot birdie try, the lead was still two with three to play. Finau, the 54-hole leader who recently moved from Utah to Scottsdale, seemed to be in control.

“To me it came down to the putt on 15,” said Boyd Summerhays, Finau’s coach, “because anything can happen coming in.”

Paul Tesori, Simpson’s caddie, reminded Simpson of exactly that after their misadventure on 15.

“Step by step,” Tesori said as they sized up the last three holes. “Tony might birdie the last three and it won’t matter, but if we do our job, we might have a chance.”

Simpson nearly hit the flagstick at the rowdy, par-3 16th hole, but missed his 18-foot birdie try. He drove the green at the short, par-4 17th and converted a tough two-putt to cut the lead to one. At the par-4 18th, Simpson converted an uphill, right-to-left putt from 17 1/2 feet to force Finau to make, which he couldn’t do, his 8 1/2-foot downhill birdie try sliding off to the right.

Simpson birdied 18 from just outside 10 feet, on a similar line, in the playoff. It was over. In a span of three holes in regulation and one in overtime, the script had flipped.