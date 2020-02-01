Finau leads Simpson by one at Waste Management Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Tony Finau came to the Waste Management Phoenix Open riding more of a dubious achievement than a streak, having missed the cut in his last four attempts.

Webb Simpson, conversely, had done everything but win it, posting six top-20 finishes.

They will be separated by just a stroke going into Sunday. Finau (62, 16 under) is bidding to win for the first time since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach, while Simpson (64, one back) is still seeking his first victory since the 2018 PLAYERS Championship.

“If I want to accomplish the things I feel like I can accomplish, I have to put those types of expectations on myself,” Finau (62) said when asked about winning again after a nearly four-year drought. “I look forward to tomorrow. My game’s in a good place, and I always tell myself whatever happens, you’re going to learn from it and get better and stronger.”

Finau leads the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (+9.435) and Scrambling (12/13), and the 62 matched his career low. He hit 12 of 14 fairways after hitting just 13 of 28 the first two days.

But what’s with his record at this rowdy, perfectly manicured course in the desert?

“No, it’s crazy,” said Finau, who is coming off a T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, earlier this week. “I like the golf course. I like the vibe. I like the energy. Just haven’t performed.”

Well, now he has.

Simpson’s round included an ace at the 196-yard 12th hole. He not only has a good track record at TPC Scottsdale, he came into this week with top-10s in all three of his starts this season.

“My first thought was that couldn’t have gone in,” Simpson said of the ace, his third on TOUR, which he made with a 7-iron. “And then it dawned on me they were really excited (in the crowd), so it was fun.”