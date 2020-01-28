Featured Groups: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

• Thomas, who has two wins this season (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions) holds the No. 1 position in the FedExCup standings for the 30th week in his career, becoming the fourth player to reach that mark in the FedExCup era (others: Tiger Woods, Jimmy Walker, Dustin Johnson).

• Matsuyama has two wins (2016, 2017) and two additional top-fives (T4/2014, T2/2015) in six career starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

• Rahm, a two-time Ben Hogan Award winner at nearby Arizona State, is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler

• A five-time PGA TOUR winner, DeChambeau will make his first start on TOUR since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Oct. (T4).

• Coming off a T6 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has made one cut in five starts at TPC Scottsdale (T22/2015).

• Fowler will make his fifth title defense on the PGA TOUR, with the best result among the previous four being a tie for 46th (2016 Dell Technologies Championship).

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland

• Schauffele has three top-10s in four starts on the season, including playoff losses at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

• Smith earned his second career PGA TOUR title at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii and currently sits at No. 6 in the FedExCup standings.

• The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open champion, Woodland celebrates the one-year anniversary of his viral moment with Special Olympics golfer Amy Bockerstette, who sank an inspiring putt on the 16th hole while playing with Woodland, in a video that has since been viewed nearly 44 million times across TOUR platforms; the pair will reunite on Wednesday, Jan. 29.



Andrew Landry, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson

• Landry will make his first start since winning his second career PGA TOUR title at The American Express.

• At No. 51 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Jordan Spieth looks to move inside the top 50 on Feb. 10 or 17 to qualify for next month’s World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship; Spieth has two top-10s in three starts at TPC Scottsdale.

• Watson’s tie for fourth at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open was his fourth career top-five at the event; he comes off a T6 finish at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open.

