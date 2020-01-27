-
Golf Digest’s Hot List: Best clubs and more
January 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Golf Digest's 2020 equipment Hot List has been released. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Golf Digest’s 2020 equipment Hot List has been released. In addition to the list of best clubs, there are features on PGA TOUR pros Henrik Stenson (how his irons assist his ball-striking), Jordan Spieth (his wedge setup), Webb Simpson (equipment mistakes he sees amateurs making) and Charles Howell III (how he tests new clubs).
