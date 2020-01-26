-
Tiger gets unlucky break as he chases win No. 83
January 26, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tiger Woods' would-be eagle hole out bounces out of cup at Farmers
SAN DIEGO – The chase for an 83rd PGA TOUR win and ninth win at Torrey Pines started in incredible fashion for Tiger Woods.
Starting five back of the lead in the final round at the Farmers Insurance Open Woods looked to be in huge trouble early when he made a sloppy bogey from the fairway on the first hole.
But on the second he took dead aim from 141 yards and after two hops his ball disappeared into the cup for what would’ve been an insane eagle. Incredibly though, despite going all the way to the bottom of the cup the ball hopped back out and settled next to the pin. Woods had to settle for a tap in birdie.
⛳️ @TigerWoods nearly holed out from the fairway.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020
The ball went IN the hole ... and came back out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ikm21gLSju
Three pars followed before Woods gave himself a great look at eagle on the par-5 sixth from 18-feet but the putt slipped under the cup. Birdie there sent him to eight under and just three back after overnight leader Jon Rahm made a double bogey on the third hole behind him.
Woods, who has seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and a U.S. Open win at Torrey Pines had another great look at birdie on the par-4 seventh from nine feet only to push it to the right. Australian Marc Leishman birdied the sixth behind him, his fourth birdie in the round, to push the lead out to 12 under.
As such Woods will need to likely find some more magic around the turn and into the back nine.
Woods is currently tied with Sam Snead with 82 PGA TOUR wins, the most of all-time.
