Golf world reacts to death of NBA great Kobe Bryant
January 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
- Brooks Koepka was among the TOUR players who posted their thoughts on Kobe Bryant on social media. (Warrent Little/Getty Images)
Multiple PGA TOUR players posted their thoughts on social media on the tragic death of NBA great Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter Gianna was among nine killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday in California.
Kobe Bryant was my HERO growing up. Even to this day he was an inspiration to the way I approached things. I woke up every day and saw this quote every time I opened my phone. His mentality motivated me not only in hard times but throughout my whole life. RIP, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/VtoYenQaYt— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 26, 2020
You were far from average. You set the standard for all athletes. Rest Easy, Mamba. #8 #24 #Legend pic.twitter.com/N60ePBgWsx— Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) January 26, 2020
RIP @kobebryant You are a legend and role model for so many! Thoughts and prayers out to his family🙏🏼— Matthew Wolff (@matthew_wolff5) January 26, 2020
Can’t get this video out of my head. Of all the things I loved Kobe for, this one is just so cool to me. I have no words other than RIP to somebody I loved and wanted to be like when it was game time. 💛💜 #24 #8 #MambaMentality https://t.co/6bs1Wq4Xro— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 26, 2020
Hard to believe. RIP #KobeBryant 🐍 #MambaMentality— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) January 26, 2020
Kobe 😢 #RIP #KobeBryant— C.T. Pan (@ctpangolf) January 26, 2020
Say it ain’t so......— Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) January 26, 2020
Can’t believe what I’m reading. Kobe was one of the greatest athletes ever, and he’s gone way too soon #RIPKobe— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) January 26, 2020
One of the greatest sportsmen gone too soon - awful awful news - rip to all those involved #mamba— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) January 26, 2020
OMG kobe RIP legend this is so effing awfully brutal and sad— Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) January 26, 2020
So shocking to hear @kobebryant and daughter killed this morning. True legend, family man and community giver. 💔 #terrible #Unforgettable 🏀— Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) January 26, 2020
