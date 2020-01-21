Monday qualifiers: Farmers Insurance Open

Here is a look at the four players who Monday qualified for the Farmers Insurance Open. It was held at Bear Creek Country Club in Murrieta, California.

QUALIFIERS

Harry Hall (66)

Age: 22

College: UNLV

Turned pro: 2019

PGA TOUR starts:0

PGA TOUR earnings: 0

Twitter: @HarryHallGolf

Notes: Left England at 18 to attend UNLV … Stated that leaving home at 18 has helped him transition to the pro game. “I already went through the things that most players go through right after turning pro. It was natural for me to be away from my family. I think it has given me a leg up on most players,”… Ranked as high as 60th in WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings) before turning pro … Member of 2018 Palmer Cup team … Was on the 2019 Walker Cup team … Career stroke average of 71.98 at UNLV, sixth best in school history … First pro event was Alfred Dunhill on European Tour, where he closed with a final-round 65 and finished T15 … Finished 12th at South African Open two weeks ago … Advanced through 1st and 2nd stage of Korn Ferry Q school before finishing T113 at final stage.

Jacob Bergeron (66)

Age: 21

College: LSU

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: 0

Twitter: N/A

Notes: Turned pro after his freshman year at LSU … Was ranked as high as 14th in WAGR before turning pro ... Played in the U.S. Open in 2018, shot 81-75 (16 over) and missed the cut … Played eighth All Pro Tour events, with seven top-10s including a runner-up … Played three events on Florida Elite Tour and finished in top 10 in all three … Was medalist at PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Q school in Mexico. Shot a closing 62 to win … Played PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019. He made 10 of 12 cuts. His best finish was a T9 at the Bupa Match Play. Finished 599th on Order of Merit … Has played one career Korn Ferry event, a T71 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

KK Limbhasut (67)

Age: 23

College: Cal-Berkley

Turned pro: 2019

PGA TOUR starts: 0

PGA TOUR earnings: 0

Twitter: @kklimbhasut

Notes: His father along with KK and his sister moved to California from Thailand when KK was 14 so they could attend high school in the U.S. His mother stayed back in Thailand. His parents own a marketing company in Thailand. His father moved back to Thailand after KK and his sister started college … Ranked as high as 28th in WAGR before turning pro … Amazing college career at Cal-Berkley including 71.38 career scoring average, four wins, 14 Top 5s, 20 Top 1’s, and was top finisher for the team 19 times … Has played three Outlaw Tour events since turning pro, with 2 top 10s … Was medalist at first stage of Korn Ferry Q school. He finished 17 under including a second round 62 … Finished T4 at second stage. His second stage site was Bear Creek where this Monday qualifier was held … Missed top 40 and guaranteed starts by two strokes at final stage.

Eddie Olson

Age: 32

College: UNLV

Turned pro: 2010

PGA TOUR starts: 2

PGA TOUR earnings: 0

Twitter: @Eddie_R_Olson

Notes: Made a 25-foot putt on second playoff hole to get thru … His Q school record prior to getting to final stage this year:

2011- Missed at 2nd stage by 10

2012- Missed at 1st stage by 2

2013- Missed at 1st by 2

2014- Missed at 1st by 11

2015- Missed at 1st by 10

2016- DNP

2017- Missed at 2nd by 2

2018- Missed at 2nd by 17

2019- Made it to final stage

Has wins on the All Pro Tour and Pepsi Tour … Has one career Korn Ferry Tour start … Has played five career events on the PGA TOUR Canada-Mackenzie Tour with zero cuts.

OLSON Q&A

A quick chat with qualifier Eddie Olson after Monday’s round.

PGATOUR.COM: I know your mom was very important person in your career, did you call her after the round?

EDDIE OLSON: “My mom is my absolute No. 1 fan. She drove me to every tournament when I was a kid. She was there every step of the way. She raised me and my sister. I know people say without their parents they wouldn’t have made it but there would have been no chance for me without my mom. None of this would have ever been possible without her. I just called her. I am so happy but really, I am happier for her, she was crying. I am so happy to share this with her. If I make the cut, I am going to fly her down.”

PGATOUR.COM: You have grinded for a long time, have had some successes but also some setbacks, does a Mon Q like this keep you motivated and make you think you should keep grinding?

OLSON: “I thought about it a lot. You know the craziness of … should I keep doing this? I am just like everyone else; I’m questioning how long I keep going. I looked at this year, once I got (Korn Ferry) status that I have nothing to lose. The Monday qualifiers are only $100 and there is nothing to lose and everything to gain. I was talking with Seamus Power today about Andrew Landry. He had missed a bunch of cuts prior to winning this week (at The American Express). And we were saying it only takes one good week to change your year around, your career around, your life around. I just love this game so much and I always feel like I’m on the cusp. I know I can play out there, I just need the right break and a great week. “

PGATOUR.COM: You weren’t sure if you were even going to go to Q school this year, and decided at the last minute to go, what happened that changed your mind?

OLSON: “I hadn’t decided whether I was going to Q school and at very last minute I got some help and decided to go. I was so late I had to pay the late fee. And then I got thru to final stage. I don’t want to say this is my last year. I mean how much longer am I going to do this, playing mini tours and chasing Mondays. So, I really took this year as a no-lose situation. Worst case is I am done, and I go do something else. I really consider all of this a bonus. I’m am just really pumped for the opportunity”

NOTES

NOTABLE MISSES

Sam Saunders (69), Charlie Beljan (69), Josh Teater (70), Ricky Barnes (71), Spencer Levin (72), Akshay Bhatia (73), Mike Weir (73), Norman Xiong (75)

STRENGTH OF FARMERS INSURANCE MONDAY Q FIELD

Combined number of PGA TOUR starts: 5,104

Number of players with at least 1 PGA TOUR wins: 9- S.M Bae (2), C. Beljan, K Clearwater (2) D. Lamely, B. Martin, B. Mayfair (5) T. Purdy, C. Riley, M. Weir (8)

Combined number of PGA TOUR wins: 22

Combined PGA TOUR earnings: Over $155 million (M. Weir, $28 million, Billy Mayfair $20.3)

Combined Korn Ferry Tour wins: 13

Player with most PGA TOUR wins in the field: Mike Weir (8)

COURSE INFO

Name of course: Bear Creek Golf Club, Murrieta, California (Nicklaus design)

Length/rating/slope: Par 72 7065yds/75.3/143

2019-2020 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average Medalist score: 64.9

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.8

Total number of cuts made: 8 of 32 (25%)

Money earned: $279,421

Best Finish: Garrett Osborn, T18, Sanderson Farms

NEXT MONDAY QUALIFIER

Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jan. 27