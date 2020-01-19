Landry uses clutch finish to capture The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The players protested when PGA West’s Stadium Course first hosted a PGA TOUR event three decades ago. Pete Dye was trying to embarrass them with his sadistic design, they said.

Dye claimed to have no such intentions. “They’re great players. We’re just giving them the opportunities to hit great golf shots,” Dye said.

The Stadium Course’s penal pair of closing holes did just that for Andrew Landry on Sunday at The American Express. What once looked like a stunning collapse simply set the stage for Landry’s clutch display of shotmaking.

Landry once led by as many as six shots before falling into a tie with Abraham Ancer with three holes remaining. How did Landry respond? By finishing with back-to-back birdies to win his second PGA TOUR title.

A final-round 67 gave him a final score of 262, two shots better than thehard-charging Ancer, who finished second after tying the course record with a final-round 63. Landry leapt from 178th to 17th in the FedExCup with the win.

Landry looked in control after making birdie on the first three holes of the back nine. He followed with three consecutive bogeys, though. Ancer pulled even with a 26-foot birdie putt on 17, his third birdie in the last four holes.

“It’s hard when you have a big lead because then you kind of start playing a little defensive,” Landry said, “and instead of playing defensive you need to be playing more aggressively and just keep hitting the shots that you need to hit.”

That’s what Landry did on the last two holes, knocking his approach shots close to guarantee that that his earlier miscues would quickly be forgotten.

Disaster looms with every swing on the Stadium Course’s last two holes, but Landry didn’t waver. He stuck his tee shot on 17 to 7 feet and made the putt to regain the lead. Water lines the left side of the finishing hole, but Landry intentionally hit a cut driver, starting his ball at the water before watching it curl back to the fairway. With 147 yards remaining, Landry was between a 9-iron and wedge.

“I said just flush the wedge. It will get there,” said his caddie, Terry Walker. “And he hit a great wedge in there.”

Landry, who once looked like he was headed for a heartbreaking collapse, poured in the 6-foot birdie putt for a two-shot win.