Fowler to showcase new swing in final group at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Rickie Fowler rebounded from early struggles in the third round of The American Express and earned the opportunity to put his new swing to the test in Sunday’s final group.



Fowler is in third place, four shots behind co-leaders Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry after shooting 70 at PGA West’s Stadium Course.



Fowler was 2 over after eight holes Saturday, but birdied the par-4 ninth before shooting a bogey-free 33 on the back nine.



“We did a good job clawing our way back and making sure we still have a chance going into tomorrow,” said Fowler, who shared the 36-hole lead with Scheffler.



Fowler recently switched swing coaches. He started working with John Tillery in late September. Tillery also works with TOUR winners Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.



“I like his philosophy about the swing, not necessarily trying to put it in positions but using the body properly. With the body working correctly, there’s really only one place for the arms and the club to go,” Fowler said.



This is just Fowler’s second start of the season. He got married in the fall, then contracted a bacterial infection before playing in the Presidents Cup. Fowler started the season with a T5 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.



His work with Tillery has improved the way his lower-body moves in the downswing and made his swing less reliant on timing, Fowler said. He said his swing will look steeper to the naked eye.



“The main thing is really the lower body just working. And for me, I feel like it would stall out a bit, more so kind of halfway through the down swing and for my arms to then catch up,” Fowler said. “I used to yank a little bit with my arms from the top of the swing, I get a little steep.”