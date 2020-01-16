Woods, Watson to square off as captains for 2020 Celebrity Cup at Riviera

LOS ANGELES – To kick off the 2020 Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods will host the Celebrity Cup powered by CDW at The Riviera Country Club on Monday, February 10. Taking on Team Woods will be Team Watson, captained by Bubba Watson, a three-time tournament winner at Riviera.

New to the Celebrity Cup in 2020 is presenting partner CDW, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, who with the help of Microsoft Surface, will power the event by infusing technology into the action on and off the golf course. In addition, CDW and Folds of Honor will help lead Team Woods and Team Watson with members of the military serving as assistant team captains to Woods and Watson.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off an exciting week at Riviera with the Celebrity Cup,” Woods said. “It’s great to have Bubba as my opposing captain and, with CDW’s support, we’re able to provide an elevated experience to our celebrity participants.”

In its second year, the Celebrity Cup operated by TGR Live will bring together two teams comprised of six celebrities each for a team competition at Riviera. The teams will square off against each other in a four-ball net better ball match play event. Teams will play six holes – the 10th, and 14th through 18th – with points being awarded for each hole won and the overall match won. A total of 21 points are on the line with Team Woods needing to earn 10.5 points to retain the cup.

A full list of participating celebrities will be announced closer to the event. For the latest Celebrity Cup news, follow The Genesis Invitational on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheGenesisInv and TGR Live on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TGRLiveEvents.

A longstanding partner of The Genesis Invitational, CDW also returns as the technology partner of the TGR Learning Lab at Family Village. A pop-up version of TGR Foundation’s Anaheim learning lab location, the TGR Learning Lab powered by CDW & Microsoft Surface will be open Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week. Located in Family Village near the 14th hole, the TGR Learning Lab provides hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities and projects for young golf fans.