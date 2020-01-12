Brendan steeled with desire again at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Brendan Steele, quite simply, had had enough.

Steele had barely finished celebrating his third PGA TOUR win a few years ago at the Safeway Open – a title defense no less – when he was toasting something much bigger. The birth of his first child.



Daughter Victoria, now 2 yearsr old, was immediately the focus of his world and remains so. And so golf … well it had to take a back seat.

“Priorities kind of changed,” Steele admitted about the birth that came two weeks after winning the 2017-18 season Safeway Open on Oct. 8 in 2017.



“I was hoping that that would change in a good way, like make golf less important and make it easier. But it kind of made golf less important and less important just to where I wanted to be at home and I wasn't enjoying playing.”

He just wanted to be a dad more and more. He didn’t want to leave his new family at home so he had his little one and wife Anastassia with him on the TOUR. Traveling with a young child brings its own challenges. Coupled with what Steele says was making a lot of bad decisions in terms of who he was listening to and how he was practicing, things naturally started to dip on the course.

After finishing third at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February of 2018 the decline began. A T10 in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Jamie Lovemark remains the last of his 25 career top 10 finishes.

Since then there have been 38 starts on TOUR without a top 10. But that should certainly change on Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii after Steele’s third round 6-under 64 saw him surge to 12 under for the week, setting up a three shot 54-hole lead over Australian Cameron Smith.

“I was dragging my family with me everywhere, and that was hard on them,” Steele added of the tough times.

“Really tough balance that we don't talk about a lot out here. I've been out here a long time. I've been a pro for 15 years now, and sometimes it just gets old.

“But I kind of relit my fire in the off-season and have been trying to work hard on my game and get the confidence back as well.”

In wet and windy conditions at Waialae Country Club this week Steele has been a machine. His +9.56 Strokes Gained: Putting through three rounds is the best of his career and leads the field. He also leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green (+7.651).