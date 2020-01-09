Tiger commits to Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods announced on social media that he will start 2020 at a course where he has collected eight professional victories, and another course where he has collected none.

Woods, who turned 44 on Dec. 30, will be going for his record 83rd PGA TOUR victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, Jan. 23-26. He has won the Farmers seven times, including four straight from 2005-08, and also captured the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

He will next play at The Genesis Invitational, which benefits his foundation, Feb. 13-16. The Genesis is played at L.A.’s Riviera Country Club, which has famously blanked Woods in the victory column. The tournament will be in its first year as an invitational.

“Excited for this season to begin,” Woods tweeted, in part. “See you soon west coast.”

Woods has already won this wraparound season, at the inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan last fall. That was his 82nd victory and moved him into a tie with Sam Snead atop the wins list. He also captained and played for the winning U.S. Presidents Cup Team last month.

The Farmers and Genesis will mark the start of his calendar-year season.

“The fact that Tiger will have his first opportunity to set the all-time record for PGA TOUR wins at the Farmers Insurance Open is truly fitting,” Century Club of San Diego CEO Marty Gorsich said. “Tiger has had such remarkable success here, dating back to his eighth career victory when he won this tournament for the first time in 1999. What he has done since returning from his back injuries has been great for the game of golf, and we are excited to welcome him back for a fourth consecutive year.”

Woods most recently won the Farmers in 2013. His victory at The Masters Tournament last year was recently named Associated Press Sports Story of the Year.