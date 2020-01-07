-
Monday qualifiers: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Rico Hoey was a four-time All-American at USC. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
RICO HOEY (68)
Age: 24
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Alma mater: USC
PGA TOUR starts: Debut
Notes: Finished 119th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list last year. … Was 71st the previous year to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. … Finished fifth on the 2017 Mackenzie Tour-Order of Merit after winning the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship. … Was a four-time All-American at USC and a two-time participant in the Palmer Cup.
TOMOYO IKEMURA (68)
Age: 24
Hometown: Kagoshima, Japan
PGA TOUR starts: Debut
Notes: Finished 42nd on the Japan Tour’s Order of Merit in 2019. … Was fifth on the Japan Tour in driving distance with an average of 303.5 yards. … Recorded three top-10s in 2019. … No. 691 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
TORU NAKAJIMA (69)
Age: 35
Hometown: Yamanashi, Japan
PGA TOUR starts: Debut
Notes: Had two runners-up on the Japan Tour’s developmental circuit in 2019. … No. 945 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
JARED SAWADA (70)
Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
Alma mater: Hawaii
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 1
Best finish: T69, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii
Notes: Making his fourth Sony Open in Hawaii and second in a row. … Beat Isaiah Salinda and Tim Petrovic in a playoff for the final spot in this week’s PGA TOUR event.… Also qualified last year, shooting 72-71 to miss the cut. … Finished T69 in the 2017 Sony Open after shooting 68-66 in the first two rounds. … Spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, missing 13 cuts.
