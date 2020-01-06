-
McIlroy commits to Farmers Insurance Open
January 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy will play in the Farmers Insurance Open for the second straight year. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy, 2019 PGA TOUR FedExCup champion, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and defending PLAYERS champion, has committed to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, set for January 22-26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
McIlroy, who has won 18 times on TOUR, returns to Torrey Pines after finishing T5 in his Farmers Insurance Open debut in 2019. The 30-year-old from Northern Ireland became the second player to win multiple FedExCup titles last year and won three TOUR events in 2019 – THE PLAYERS Championship, RBC Canadian Open and TOUR Championship.
McIlroy also won the Byron Nelson Award for Adjusted Scoring Average (69.057) for the third time in his career and led the PGA TOUR in Top-10s (14) and Strokes Gained: Total (2.551).
McIlroy joins a field that currently includes 20 players among the top 30 in the current FedExCup standings. There are also seven past Farmers Insurance Open winners committed, as well as nine players who have accounted for 17 major championship victories.
San Diego products committed to the Farmers Insurance Open include Jamie Lovemark, Phil Mickelson, Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun.
