Happy 25th, Happy!

We can all agree that Adam Sandler’s movie "Happy Gilmore" – which celebrates its 25th anniversary this week -- took several liberties with the Rules of Golf, flouted conventional wisdom and mocked some of the sport’s time-honored traditions and decorum. That was part of the fun, right?

Well, you should have read the first draft of the script … or the second … or third … or fourth. Mark Lye did, as the one-time PGA TOUR pro-turned-broadcaster was hired as the official script consultant. As Lye worked his way through those early readings, he kept crossing out parts, wondering if there would be anything left to film.

At one point, he told Sandler and his co-writer Tim Herlihy, “You gotta be crazy. You cannot do a movie like that.”

His concerns?

“They had the green jacket. They were desecrating the USGA. Making fun of Augusta National,” Lye recalls. “I just said, ‘No, no, no. I don’t think you better go there at all. We can get the same effect by doing our own fictitious event.’ ”

They listened, which is why Happy Gilmore (25-year-old spoiler alert!) wins the coveted Gold Jacket at the Tour Championship, not the Green Jacket at the Masters.

Meanwhile, Lye was also worried about the movie crossing too far over the line of believability. Early scripts had Happy hitting 400-yard drives on every hole and acing par 4s on a regular basis. It was like the writing team had never been to a golf tournament – and that’s when the lightbulb came on.

Lye arranged to have key members of the movie crew attend the PGA TOUR event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. He provided clubhouse badges, allowing them to get a feel for the atmosphere, to see the marshals, officials and volunteers and observe the demeanor of the pros. He thinks that visit paid dividends in dialing down some – the key word here being “some” -- of the over-the-top situations.

“They saw what the limits were,” he says.

Even so, this was a Sandler comedy, not a glorification of pro golf, and thus boundaries of believability would be pushed. Hockey blades as putters? Punching out members of the gallery – as well as playing partners? Washing underwear in the ball washers? Runaway Volkswagens driven down the middle of a fairway?

Lye just had to grit his teeth. Finally after the fifth script, he gave his seal of golf approval.

“I’m not sure about marking the ball with a cookie and eating it,” Lye recalls telling the producers, “but as far as value and not offending anybody, I think you’re fine.”

Of course, Happy’s achievements aren’t the point of the movie. It’s the humor – sophomoric to be sure, but funny nonetheless – that has given it a cult following both in and out of golf circles since its release on Feb. 16, 1996.

“There’s just so much goofy, fun, stupid stuff in that movie,” says five-time TOUR winner Jimmy Walker. “It just made you laugh. I don’t even think you have to be a golfer to enjoy it. It could appeal to everybody just because it was funny.”

Certainly funny enough to turn a tidy profit – Happy Gilmore made more than $41 million on a $12 million budget.