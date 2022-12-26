Who’s next? Some up-and-comers you need to know

No one was talking about Tom Kim a year ago.

Not just because he was ranked outside the top 100 in the world. He was traveling the world and plying his trade under a different moniker, as well.

He was Joohyung Kim back then. Now, he’s Tom.

Tom Kim.

Six letters that had quite an impact on golf in 2022. The nickname dates back to his childhood love of “Thomas the Tank Engine.” Going forward it will identify one of the top prospects in the game.

Kim is still six months from turning 21. He’s already won twice on the PGA TOUR – picking up his two trophies in a matter of four starts, no less – and was the star of the Presidents Cup’s International Team. He’s the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice before turning 21.

Young players like Kim capture our imagination because they ostensibly have another three decades to craft an historic resume. The possibilities are seemingly endless. Golf is an unpredictable game but at least it offers the potential of a decades-long career, a duration that’s the envy of athletes in other sports.

A legendary player will compete against multiple generations, and each successive superstar also spawns a search for the one who will usurp him. The ‘next’ version of today’s star engenders almost as much attention as the current one. Comparison may be the thief of joy but it also is a source of context, helping us better understand what we’re seeing when a kid steps out of the classroom and onto the leaderboard.

That seems to happen on an annual basis these days, so to prepare you for the New Year we have compiled 10 players aged 23 or under who are worth your attention in 2023. As much as golf adores its history, it also has one permanently affixed on the future. Here are some names that could play a big part in it.

1. TOM KIM

Age as of Jan. 1: 20 years old

South Korea

Tom Kim can’t be fazed. He’s proved that again and again over the past few months.

Not after making a quadruple bogey on the opening hole of the Wyndham Championship, which he still won by five. And not during a showdown at the Shriners Children’s Open with a former FedExCup champion.

And, perhaps most shockingly, not after splitting his pants before his first taste of international team competition.

That’s right. Even Kim’s pants couldn’t withstand the pressure of the Presidents Cup. But he could. How he handled the potential embarrassment offers a window into what makes him successful.

“As always, because he’s such a fantastic guy and personality, he took everything in stride and he was making a joke of it and having fun with everybody in the locker room about it,” recalled International Team Captain Trevor Immelman.

In other words, Kim handles pressure with aplomb. It’s how the 20-year-old became the youngest player to win twice on the PGA TOUR in nearly a century. He’s also the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on TOUR before turning 21.

Kim began the year ranked 131st in the world but will enter 2023 firmly in the top 20. His rapid rise began at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, which he qualified for based on his play on the Korean Tour. He finished third there before a seventh-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic three weeks later. His Wyndham win came the following week, earning him a PGA TOUR card and all but guaranteeing his spot on the Presidents Cup team. Kim shot 61 in the Wyndham’s final round to win by five, including an incredible 27 on the front nine.

Even though his International side didn’t win, a star was born at Quail Hollow. Kim’s electric celebrations were some of the highlights of the week. He won again two weeks later at the Shriners Children’s Open, beating Patrick Cantlay by three after the pair began the final round tied for the lead.

“I’m having fun playing on the PGA TOUR,” Kim said. “It’s awesome.”