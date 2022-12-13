Five memorable moments from Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

Tiger and Charlie Woods will tee it up once again at the PNC Championship this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando, Florida. This will be their third consecutive appearance at the tournament, which has become one of the marquee events of the fall season.

While some like to refer to this section of the golf calendar as the “silly season,” there is nothing silly about Tiger Woods teeing it up at this stage of his career, regardless of the context. As many witnessed during the most recent edition of Capital One’s The Match , whenever and wherever Tiger appears on a golf course, it becomes must-see entertainment. This weekend at the PNC Championship alongside his son is poised to be no different.

There won’t be any FedExCup points up for grabs, or any OWGR ranking to fight over. Just some of the biggest names in the sport playing golf with their family around the holidays. This event reminds so many of us why we love the game.

In preparation for the PNC Championship, we collected some of the most iconic moments over the last two years from Team Woods.

Charlie flushes 5-iron off the tee to card Team Woods’ 11th consecutive birdie

Team Woods entered the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship tied for fifth, three shots off the lead. While most fans were happy to just see Tiger back on a golf course, the Woods duo were over the simple pomp and circumstance of their mere presence. They were there to win.

What followed was a display of superb scramble golf from Charlie and Tiger that included a run of 11 straight birdies starting at the sixth and extending through No. 17.

The run was highlighted by Charlie striping a 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 17th, tying the lead with John Daly and his college-aged son John Daly II heading to 18.