Five Things to Know: St. George’s Golf and Country Club

The club contacted Andrew in 2013 as it had planned to rebuild its greens “in the future.” However, Mother Nature had other plans.

Toronto suffered through a terrible storm that winter and the club lost most of the turf on its greens. Thankfully the club was prepared. It had already begun its planning effort for the inevitable putting-surface work, but things were just accelerated.

Each of the greens – which are now bentgrass – were redesigned in 2014 to reflect the original 1929 designs from Thompson. They reopened in 2015.

Each bunker was also redone a few years later, along with some aspects of the third and 18th holes. Fairways on Nos. 5 and 9 were also rebuilt.

Mark Teskey, a longtime member and RBC Canadian Open tournament chair, said the real advantage in pivoting to bentgrass was that it would survive poor conditions a lot better.

“If you’re looking just at the Canadian Open, they’ll come out of the winter much better, so there will be fabulous playing conditions for early June,” he explained.

The bunkers were all redone using the Better Billy Bunker Method, a way of construction with a layer of gravel underneath the sand – so rainwater goes right through the sand to the drainage system.

“You could argue that was in preparation for the Canadian Open,” said Andrew, “but even if there were no Canadian Open, the members would have done that anyway.”

Andrew also “tinkered with” a few specific areas – the front-left bunker on the par-4 14th, a left-side bunker on the par-3 13th, a few of the bunkers on the par-5 11th, and each of the bunkers on the iconic par-3 third.