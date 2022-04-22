Jason Scrivener: Five Things to Know

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans can often throw up a player or two some PGA TOUR fans are unfamiliar with and while former World No.1 Jason Day has long been a favorite in the U.S. his partner this week, fellow Australian Jason Scrivener, may present as a mystery to some.

Scrivener, 33, is a regular on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) and grew up following Jason Day’s junior path in Australia before the two became friendly via a management team connection.

Here are five things to know about Scrivener, who with Day sits just three shots off the lead at the halfway point of the tournament.



1. Scrivener has been a DP World Tour member since 2015, playing in 177 tournaments thus far. While he is yet to win on the circuit formerly known as the European Tour, he has six top-3 finishes, and 24 top-10s. His career earnings in Europe are €3,811,844.77 with his best finish in the Race To Dubai coming last year at 21st. His lone win as a professional is the 2017 NSW Open where he held off current PGA TOUR player Lucas Herbert. The Zurich Classic is Scrivener’s seventh PGA TOUR start. He missed the cut in the 2018 U.S. Open, was T54 at the 2018 World Golf Championships–HSBC Champions, missed the cut at the 2020 Memorial Tournament before playing three times last season. Scrivener was T41 at the World Golf Championships–Workday Championship, T23 at the PGA Championship and missed the cut at The Open.



2. Scrivener was born in Cape Town, South Africa but moved to Zimbabwe when he was five years old. It was there, as a kid of seven or eight, he began taking an interest in golf as his father played the game at around a 4 handicap. The family, which consists of Jason’s parents and his three sisters moved to Perth, Australia when Scrivener was 10 and by 12, he was breaking par and beat his father for the first time. As a teenager he won the coveted Australian Boys Amateur (2007), joining the likes of Day, Adam Scott, Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, and Cameron Smith with that honor.



3. Scrivener recently moved to Orlando, Florida with wife Simone (also from Perth) and their eight-month-old baby son Felix. After trying to play several seasons in Europe as a commuter from Australia the young family decided to find a base in the U.S. to make a push towards the PGA TOUR. The decision was helped along after Scrivener witnessed the birth of his son, but then spent 10 weeks away, the majority of which came via enforced quarantines. Scrivener has joined Isleworth where he will practice with fellow Aussies Herbert, Ryan Ruffels, Gabi Ruffels and Curtis Luck regularly. While he will continue playing on the DP World Tour from his U.S. base Scrivener is already set to play in the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at St. Andrews on TOUR later this season and hopes to garner further invites in an attempt to gain Special Temporary Membership, or a place in the KFT Finals.



4. He has royal connections and has met the majority of the UK Royal family. Scrivener’s cousin is Sara Parker Bowles – the daughter in law of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Sara (nee Buys) is Scrivener’s aunt’s daughter who married Camilla’s son Tom (whom she had with Andrew Parker Bowles before marrying Prince Charles). Scrivener attended the wedding and broke bread with Prince William and former Prince Harry among other high-profile guests.

5. He lists his hobbies as hanging on the beach, surfing, and watching professional cricket and cycling. Loves nothing more than cheering on the Australian cricket team against the English while amongst English golfers and would love to spend more time watching the Tour de France in future if time allowed.