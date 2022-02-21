The West Coast Swing’s 10 ‘wow’ moments

Jason Day shot his arms in the air as the crowd erupted.

He had just sent a thunderbolt across sprawling Torrey Pines South, holing out for eagle from 118 yards at the par-4 14th hole to tie for the lead in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

“Yeah!” he said. “Come on!”

Day, the former world No. 1 who had fallen out of the top 100, looked like Day again, his embrace of the big moment and love of the game popping on TV screens around the world. One of the best shots of the first seven tournaments of 2022, it was part of a larger theme on the West Coast, when players’ animating passion took center stage.

Jordan Spieth nearly chasing his ball off a cliff at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Sahith Theegala melting in the arms of his parents after falling just short at the WM Phoenix Open.

Jon Rahm explaining his priorities at The Genesis Invitational: “I don’t do this for the money.”

He’s not the only one. The top 10 ‘wow’ moments from the West Coast Swing shined a light on players’ love of competition and reverence for the game’s long history at the highest level.