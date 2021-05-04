Monday qualifiers: Wells Fargo Championship

Here is the look at the four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship. Weather caused problems at the qualifier, including a tornado warning. It concluded with a 2-for-1 playoff in near-dark. Patrick Cover made a par on the first playoff hole to defeat Danny Guise.

QUALIFIERS

Seamus Power (62)

Age: 34

College: East Tennessee State

Turned pro: 2011

PGA TOUR starts: 99

Cuts Made: 51

Best PGA TOUR Finish: T5, 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans/2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

PGA TOUR earnings: $2,617,273

Twitter: @Power4Seamus

Notes: Has played in eight events this season, with three made cuts and one top-25 … This will be his 100th career TOUR start … Won the United Leasing and Finance Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 … Represented Ireland in the 2016 Olympics … Has four career wins on the former eGolf Tour, which was based in Charlotte … Had five college wins at East Tennessee State including two conference championships … Was born in Waterford, Ireland.



Keenan Huskey (64)

Age: 24

College: South Carolina

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Twitter: N/A

Notes: He has played one career Korn Ferry Tour event, the 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by Synnex Corporation (MC) … He played five events on the Forme Tour in 2019, making one cut and finishing 156th on the Order of Merit … Has two wins on the GPro Tour; both came with a final-round 65 to come from behind … Holds the second-best scoring average in South Carolina history (71.66) … Had four career college wins … Has a degree in Sports and Entertainment Management.



Lucas Herbert (65)

Age: 25

College: N/A

Turned Pro: 2015

PGA TOUR starts: 10

Cuts made: 7

Best PGA TOUR finish: T31

PGA TOUR earnings: $141,130

Twitter: @lhgolf5

Notes: Is 94th in the world ranking after reaching a career-high of 64th … Won last year’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic for his first pro win. He beat Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff … Also had top-10s last year in the Scottish and Irish opens … Had a successful amateur career, including a runner-up finish in a Australasia Tour … In 2014 he finished second behind Jon Rahm in the Eisenhower Trophy event … He has played in four PGA TOUR events this season, making three cuts. His best finish is a T31 in last year’s U.S. Open.



Patrick Cover (66)

Age: 25

College: North Carolina-Wilmington

Turned Pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 0

Twitter: @patrick_cover72

Notes: Monday qualified for this season’s Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN, shooting 76-73 to miss the cut … Made 11 of 13 cuts on PGA TOUR China in 2019, including two top-10’s … Finished third at the Classic at Callaway Gardens on the LOCALiQ Series last year … Was medalist at Forme Tour Q-school this year and will have full status on that tour in 2021 … His grandfather played golf at Purdue … Won the State 4A title in High School.

Q&A

PGATOUR.COM talked with Keenan Huskey after he qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship. We talked with him about what the wait to get into your first PGA TOUR event is like.

PGATOUR.COM: You were the third group out today, when you turned in your card did you think it was going to be good enough?

Huskey: When I got done, I thought it was going to be close, but because of the variable today I just wasn’t sure. There were delays and the rain, so its so hard to tell what will make it and what won’t. The course changed throughout the day because of that. I knew it was a good score, but because of what I talked about with the weather, I really had no clue if it was good enough.

PGATOUR.COM: After you turn in your scorecard what did you do for the rest of the day, do you try to keep yourself busy or are you watching scoreboard intently?

Huskey: Man, I was really trying to stay away from it today, but it didn’t work to well. The problem was I couldn’t really leave the golf course, with the weather delays I wasn’t sure if the playoff was going to be today or if they weren’t going to finish until tomorrow. I was honestly waiting for another rain delay, if that happened, I was just going to head home and come back in the morning and wait. I ended up just sitting in my car and looking every once in a while. I would look through my phone for someone to call, I was watching YouTube clips, that kind of thing. I was just trying to pass the time. When the last few groups came in, I was kind of resigned to the fact I didn’t have any control over it. But it held up and here I am.

PGATOUR.COM: Who was the first phone call you made when you were officially in?

Huskey: It was my parents. It was an awesome phone call. My parents have been so important to my career, from juniors on. Obviously, this is something we all sacrificed for to get to this point. Its really cool to see all the work I have done and the countless hours I have spent with my dad and mom. On the other hand, this is just the first step in what I hope is a long career.

PGATOUR.COM: You had a really successful college career, but haven’t gotten to the Korn Ferry or PGA TOUR yet, is learning to be patient with getting there part of the process?

Huskey: Yeah, for sure. It was a huge step from junior golf to college golf, and then another huge step from college golf to the pro game. You really have to adapt your game at each step. Over the last six months or so I think I have become more consistent, and you really need that out here. You have to play well three or four days straight. It’s been a learning process for sure, but we’re figuring it out.

NOTES

NOTABLE MISSES: Danny Walker (67), Chris Baker (67), Jonathan Byrd (68), MJ Daffue (71), Andrew Yun (73),



COURSE INFO: Gaston Country Club: 6,977 yards (74.3 rating/135 slope)

2020-2021 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average medalist score: 64.6

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.8

Total number of cuts made: 22 of 62 (37.9%)

Last event (Valspar Championship): Michael Visacki (MC), Brad Adamonis (MC), Daniel Chopra (MC), Jordan Hahn (MC)

Money earned: $615,671

Best Finish: MJ Daffue, T12 (Sanderson Farms Championship)



NEXT MONDAY QUALIFIER

AT&T Byron Nelson Open: May 10, Anna, Texas



NOTES FROM OTHER TOURS:

Sahith Theegala and Joseph Winslow both finished in the top 25 at the Huntsville Championship after Monday qualifying. They will both be in the field this week at the Simmons Bank Open. It is the third time Theegala has finished in the top-25 after Monday qualifying this season.