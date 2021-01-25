‘Life has really changed for him’

After a remarkable journey, Kamaiu Johnson set for Farmers Insurance Open

January 25, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Kamaiu Johnson will make his first PGA TOUR start at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Kamaiu Johnson will make his first PGA TOUR start at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)