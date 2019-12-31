A bond beyond golf

Prater, who became Griffin’s mentor, gave him a membership to the club the day his father died.

Carroll’s mother, Belinda, had ovarian cancer and endured three rounds of chemotherapy as she battled for her life. She died at home in hospice care when he was 16. His father Dave woke up his only child in the middle of the night so he could give his mother one last hug and tell her he loved her. She died 30 minutes later.

“She always wanted me to play golf,” Carroll told the Roanoke Times in 2017. “I want golf to be my future and her and my dad were my biggest fans.”

Ewing, who is now in his second stint at head pro at Blacksburg Country Club, first met Griffin and Carroll – 10 years apart – when they were about 12 years old. He saw first-hand the effect Prater had on Griffin “just as a human being, forget golf, and the role that he played in his life.”

And he thought that Griffin, now grown and following his dream, could help Carroll achieve his.

“I thought that Lanto would be an excellent role model for Ben from a perseverance perspective,” Ewing says. “He could see how hard Lanto has worked and what he's done to get where he was, and Ben was going to be having the same type of challenge Lanto had.

“But he also, he has some talent. He has some serious talent as a golfer.”

So, Ewing suggested the two meet that day. He also told Griffin about Carroll’s mom.

“I had all the feels came back,” Griffin says. “I was a similar age, similar situation. And I could just feel for him. It's tough. ... I mean, everybody handles heartache and trauma and all of these, and losing a parent, everybody's going to handle that differently. But, you know, since I had experienced it and I felt like I could try and be there for him a little bit, even though I didn't know him real well at the time.

“It was a no-brainer for me to (reach out), him playing golf, similar age when he lost his parent, played at the same high school. And it was just, you know, it just made me want to help any way I can. ... I didn't want to be there and try and shove anything down his throat. I wanted just to be a resource. Look man, if you ever want to talk or if you ever want to text me, ask me any questions; how did you handle this or what's it like, whatever it may be.