Getting off the couch

“I was going to give myself five years. And that was year four and winding down. You wonder if you're ever going to make it basically. … And so, when it didn't happen, I was crushed, and I didn't really know how to respond.

“I was so devastated. I wasn't practicing for final stage. I had nothing really to plan, so I just shut it down.”

For his girlfriend Lona Skutt, it was like Groundhog Day, the same depressing scene every day when she came home from work. And it was starting to affect their relationship.

Skutt loved Dahmen, dearly. She’d known he was the one within months of meeting him, standing in line for pizza after a festive evening in Old Scottsdale in the winter of 2012. She believed in him – maybe more than he believed in himself.

But she was working two, and sometimes three, jobs to support the couple. She helped manage a nationally known clothing store during the day and worked as a cocktail waitress at night. Double shifts three times a week were taking a toll.

Skutt had had enough.

“There was one defining day where I came home and I had had a hell of a day at work, you know, a long day at work, and I was like ‘I can't do all of this.” Lona recalls. “I can't support us, come home and do the dishes and cook for you while you just sit there and do nothing.’

“I didn't sign up to be dating the bum on the couch who doesn't move for 12 hours a day. I think I reached my limit where I was, like, you've got to do something.

“That was definitely the defining conversation, because I came home, and I was like, ‘All right, get it together, man. You can't keep doing this. I let you throw your pity party for a couple of weeks, now you're good. Come on, like let’s get it together.’”

The couple had had the conversation before. But this particular night was different. This time Dahmen, who had quit paying his cell phone bill because he liked the isolation, really listened.

“The laundry wasn't done. The dishes weren't done. The place was a mess,” he recalls. “I was in the same clothes and she's like, ‘This is disgusting. You're gross, and you need to figure this out because this isn't working for me. This is unfair.’

“I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, and as soon as she turned it, like, ‘This isn't fair to me,’ and that's when it kind of switched for me and made sense.”

Dahmen actually had thought about getting a job driving an Uber. He’d even considered swallowing his pride and working in the cart barn at some club. But he knew a 9-to-5 job wasn’t in his future.

Instead, he borrowed $200 from Skutt and took a lesson.

“And that was all I needed,” Dahmen said. “I just needed one little thing to kickstart me from there to where I've play pretty good golf.”

Skutt remembers Dahmen being nervous when he asked her for the money. He didn’t need to be – she gave it willingly. She just wanted to see her boyfriend set a new goal for himself. Golf or no golf, she wanted him to find what was in his heart and made him happy.

“That's when he got back into the swing of things,” she says. “I think you always want the person you love to feel motivated and want to better themselves and all that stuff.

“It was good to see him finally show interest again.”

But this wasn’t the first time that Dahmen -- who would earn his PGA TOUR card four years later and enters this week’s John Deere Classic in the midst of a career season -- had to overcome adversity.