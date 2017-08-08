How Michael Jordan became a golfer

Editor's note: This story was originally published on August 8, 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- “Y’all mind if I come?”

Michael Jordan was a junior at the University of North Carolina in 1984 when he posed the question to his roommate Buzz Peterson, who was also his teammate on the Tar Heels basketball team. There was another person in their room that day, a new friend that Peterson had recently met in a psychology class.

The friend was Davis Love III.

A few minutes earlier, Love and Peterson had just left their classroom and had been walking across campus to Granville Towers, where the basketball team lived. Love, then a sophomore, asked Peterson if he had ever played golf. Peterson shook his head no.

Love then suggested they go out to Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill to hit some balls. Peterson was in.

“So we got back to the room -- this is an afternoon class now -- and Michael was in there,” Peterson recalls, “and I said, Michael, meet my friend Davis, he plays on the golf team. I said, we’re going out to the golf course to hit balls.”

Normally, the golf course would offer no interest to either Jordan or Peterson at this time. After all, it was late March and the roommates were supposed to be playing basketball.

But the Tar Heels had just lost to Indiana in the 1984 East Regional semifinals. Jordan had scored 13 points before fouling out in what would ultimately be his last college game. Peterson played just four minutes and scored two points.

Perhaps Jordan was just looking to fill the void left by the abrupt end of the season. Or perhaps it was his natural curiosity and competitive spirit kicking in. Either way, he was intrigued.

And that’s when he posed the question. Obviously, neither Peterson nor Love were going to say no. So off they went to the UNC golf course – a journey that ultimately led to Jordan’s love affair with the sport.

“He started off just tagging along and driving the cart or walking around with us, just because there were so many guys playing,” Love recalls. “He tried to come out and hack it around and hang out.

“And then he wanted to hit a few, and every once in a while, he’d hit a putt or hit a drive or whatever, and then he got more and more interested, so I found just a bunch of shag balls and some old clubs and made him a bag and let him start playing.”

Ultimately, it led to Jordan’s first round that spring. His playing partners were Al Wood, who had preceded Jordan as North Carolina’s basketball star, along with Love and fellow Tar Heels golf teammate John Simpkins.

Jordan admits he was still learning the rules – and more so, just learning to use the right clubs. “When do I hit a 9-iron and when do I hit that 6-iron, blah, blah, blah,” Jordan says.

He doesn’t remember the exact score he shot that day. But like most golfers just starting out, it’s not the totality of the round, but the brief glimmer of hope. The one sweet, memorable moment.

On 17 holes, Jordan recorded a bogey or worse. But on one hole, he made par.

“And I’ve been hooked ever since,” says the greatest basketball player who’s ever lived (argue at your own risk).