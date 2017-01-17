'A hell of a day'

January 17, 2023
By Jim McCabe, Special to PGATOUR.COM
The last of Arnold Palmer’s 62 TOUR wins came at the star-studded 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic, a fitting scene for golf’s most charismatic star. (Associated Press)
The last of Arnold Palmer’s 62 TOUR wins came at the star-studded 1973 Bob Hope Desert Classic, a fitting scene for golf’s most charismatic star. (Associated Press)