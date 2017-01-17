'A hell of a day'

It was not love at first sight, this relationship between Palmer and the great desert pro-am. As a PGA TOUR rookie in 1955, Palmer had not rated a spot into the Thunderbird Invitational, a select field of big names that would morph into the Palm Springs Golf Classic and then “The Hope.”

Palmer once joked that he watched the 1955 Thunderbird — with a field that included Byron Nelson, Jack Burke Jr., Jimmy Demaret and Peter Thomson — “from the highway,” as he was driving toward another Southern California tournament, the less-heralded Imperial Valley Open in Brawley. (He would finish tied for 17th.)

He wasn’t on the outside for long. A win midway through his rookie season assured him of a spot into the 1956 field at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Palmer, 26, tied for sixth, 10 strokes behind Demaret. The following year, he tied for 32nd while Demaret successfully defended his title by beating Ken Venturi and Mike Souchak in a playoff.

Venturi was victorious in 1958, while Demaret was runner-up, four shots back, in his quest for a three-peat.

The following year belonged to Palmer, who had “arrived” as a TOUR star with 10 wins, including the 1958 Masters. When he fired a final-round 62, a connection to desert golf was cemented. Demaret and Venturi, the winners of the past three Thunderbirds, tied for second, three shots behind Palmer.

“I always seemed to find my game there,” Palmer recalled in his autobiography with James Dodson, “A Golfer’s Life.”

When in 1960 the Thunderbird Invitational was re-packaged as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, it was as if it had been created just for Palmer.

“The expanded five-day format, the colorful mingling of entertainment industry folks and golf pros, the large and responsive galleries,” Palmer explained in his autobiography. “It was a very special event.”

Palmer had a soul mate in Hope, who also loved being with the people. Like Hope, Arnold also felt a kinship to politicians, especially strong, conservative ones like Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States. When it was agreed that the Bob Hope Desert Classic would benefit the Eisenhower Medical Center, the tournament became even more special to Palmer.

“I was so in awe of the man,” Palmer wrote of Eisenhower, who once gave Palmer an oil painting he’d done of Gettysburg as a birthday present.

Palmer’s White House relationships went beyond President Eisenhower, however. Agnew was his frequent pro-am partner in the California desert and Palmer also played quite a bit with President Gerald Ford. Yet on one trip to play in the Hope, Palmer made a presidential visit that had nothing to do with golf. He was invited to a cabinet meeting to discuss a possible end to the Vietnam War.

Palmer and Hope were called to the Winter White House in San Clemente, California. When they arrived to meet President Nixon, there sat Vice President Ford, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and other cabinet members.

“You could see the burden of (the war) was seriously weighing on him,” Palmer said of Nixon.

Suffice to say, no one else in the field was tuning up for the tournament at a Cabinet meeting, a testament to the sort of larger-than-life persona that Palmer possessed. It shone brightest in the Coachella Valley, where he was comfortable with the stars and eerily in command as a competitor.

“I thought I could win every time I played there,” Palmer once said. “The conditions were perfect, the galleries were fantastic, it was just a great place to play golf. I always felt if I didn’t win, there was something wrong with me and I had to straighten it out.”

He didn’t win every time he teed it up there, of course. It just seemed that he did.