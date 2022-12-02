Inside the Field: QBE Shootout

The 2022 QBE Shootout partners top players from the PGA TOUR with top women's players from around the world for a one-of-a-kind event. This year’s tournament will be held December 7 - 11 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. The 34th edition of the QBE Shootout and 22nd in Naples will feature 10 new teams competing for the $3.8 million purse.

Scroll below for the QBE Challenge field list as of Friday, Dec. 2nd at 5 p.m. ET.

Top 12 players on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

Max Homa

Sepp Straka

Tom Hoge

Cameron Young

Billy Horschel

Brian Harman

Corey Conners

K.H. Lee

Sahith Theegala

Scott Stallings

Trey Mullinax

J.J. Spaun

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Jason Day

Harris English

Charley Hoffman

Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda

Matt Kuchar

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Palmer

Steve Stricker

Lexi Thompson

