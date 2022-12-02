-
Inside the Field: QBE Shootout
December 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa will be teeing it up at the QBE Shootout.
The 2022 QBE Shootout partners top players from the PGA TOUR with top women's players from around the world for a one-of-a-kind event. This year’s tournament will be held December 7 - 11 at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. The 34th edition of the QBE Shootout and 22nd in Naples will feature 10 new teams competing for the $3.8 million purse.
Scroll below for the QBE Challenge field list as of Friday, Dec. 2nd at 5 p.m. ET.
Top 12 players on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Max Homa
Sepp Straka
Tom Hoge
Cameron Young
Billy Horschel
Brian Harman
Corey Conners
K.H. Lee
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Trey Mullinax
J.J. Spaun
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Jason Day
Harris English
Charley Hoffman
Kevin Kisner
Nelly Korda
Matt Kuchar
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Palmer
Steve Stricker
Lexi Thompson
