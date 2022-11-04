-
Inside the Field: Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Texas-native Scottie Scheffler makes his return to the Cadence Bank Houston Open. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Cadence Bank Houston Open field list as of Friday, Nov. 4th at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Nico Echavarria
Kyle Westmoreland
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Charley Hoffman
Chris Stroud
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Cole Hammer
Walker Lee
Johannes Veerman
Travis Vick
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Mackenzie Hughes
Martin Laird
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Sebastián Muñoz
Chad Ramey
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
PGA section Champion\Player of the Year
Ben Kern
Past Champion member
Russell Henley
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Aaron Wise
Sahith Theegala
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Emiliano Grillo
Brendan Steele
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Kramer Hickok
Matt Wallace
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Carl Yuan
Will Gordon
Paul Haley II
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Austin Eckroat
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Taylor Montgomery
Dean Burmester
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
S.H. Kim
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Byeong Hun An
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ryan Armour
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
Brent Grant
Michael Kim
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
