Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open
January 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR maintains a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
How the field qualified for the Farmers Insurance Open as of 1/21/2022:
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Bryson DeChambeau
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Phil Mickelson
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Jimmy Walker
Gary Woodland
Winner - The PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Winner - Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Reed
Winner - Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Jordan Spieth
Winner - World Golf Championships Event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Winner - Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament & Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
PGA TOUR Tournament Winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Lanto Griffin
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Adam Long
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career Money Exemption
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
Sponsor's Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Jason Dufner
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor's Exemptions - Unrestricted
Ryan Alford
Kamaiu Johnson
Taylor Montgomery
Chun-an Yu
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Michael Block
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedExCup Points List
Scottie Scheffler
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Tringale
Aaron Wise
Tom Hoge
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Pat Perez
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Luke List
Adam Hadwin
Sepp Straka
James Hahn
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedExCup Points List (non-member)
Will Zalatoris
Major Medical Extension
Danny Lee
Kevin Chappell
Ryan Moore
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Jonas Blixt
Leading Points Winners - Korn Ferry Tour
Stephan Jaeger (The 25 -- combined Regular Season and Finals Points)
Joseph Bramlett (The Finals 25 -- Finals Points)
Three-Victory Promotion (Korn Ferry Tour)
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reordered)
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
Hayden Buckley
J.J. Spaun
Taylor Pendrith
Taylor Moore
Vince Whaley
Aaron Rai
Alex Smalley
Trey Mullinax
John Huh
Davis Riley
Chad Ramey
Sahith Theegala
Max McGreevy
Greyson Sigg
Seth Reeves
Curtis Thompson
Andrew Novak
Bronson Burgoon
Austin Cook
Lee Hodges
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Nick Hardy
Adam Svensson
Justin Lower
David Skinns
David Lipsky
Dawie van der Walt
Peter Uihlein
Michael Gligic
Paul Barjon
Dylan Wu
Scott Gutschewski
Brandon Wu
Chris Stroud
Austin Smotherman
