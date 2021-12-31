-
Inside the Field: Sentry Tournament of Champions
December 31, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 31, 2021
Features
How the field qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions as of 12/31/2021:
Current Tournament Winners
Abraham Ancer
Daniel Berger
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Tony Finau
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Gold Medal Winner of the Men's Golf Competitions - Tokyo 2020
Xander Schauffele
