Inside the Field: Shriners Children's Open
October 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka will make his first start after helping the U.S. team with the Ryder Cup. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
How the field qualified for the Shriners Children's Open as of 10/01/2021:
Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
Brooks Koepka
Jimmy Walker
Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner - The Masters
Hideki Matsuyama
Patrick Reed
Danny Willett
Winner - The Open
Francesco Molinari
Winner - World Golf Championships Event
Abraham Ancer
Kevin Kisner
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (Last 3 Years)
Adam Scott
Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
Sam Burns
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Viktor Hovland
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Adam Long
Graeme McDowell
Keith Mitchell
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career Money Exemption
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
Sponsor Exemptions: Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category
Davis Riley
Curtis Thompson
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Mark Hubbard
Camilo Villegas
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Harry Hall
Rasmus Hojgaard
Kyle Westmoreland
Chun-an Yu
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Jesse Mueller
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedEx Cup Points List
Louis Oosthuizen
Scottie Scheffler
Charley Hoffman
Brian Harman
Cameron Tringale
Aaron Wise
Charl Schwartzel
Tom Hoge
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Talor Gooch
Ian Poulter
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Tyler McCumber
Denny McCarthy
Luke List
Adam Hadwin
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 (Prior Season Nonmember)
Will Zalatoris
Major Medical Extension
Kevin Chappell
Ryan Moore
William McGirt
Seung-Yul Noh
Kelly Kraft
Jonas Blixt
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour & KFT Finals
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Time Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Top 50 Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (2021)
Greyson Sigg
Trey Mullinax
Adam Svensson
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Bronson Burgoon
Taylor Moore
J.J. Spaun
Taylor Pendrith
