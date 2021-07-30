-
Inside the Field: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in 2019. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
How the field qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as of 7/30/2021.
Top 50 Players - World Golf Ranking (thru 7/26)
Dustin Johnson
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Brooks Koepka
Louis Oosthuizen
Patrick Cantlay
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy
Tyrrell Hatton
Jordan Spieth
Webb Simpson
Daniel Berger
Scottie Scheffler
Tony Finau
Hideki Matsuyama
Matt Fitzpatrick
Paul Casey
Abraham Ancer
Jason Kokrak
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Sungjae Im
Cameron Smith
Lee Westwood
Will Zalatoris
Phil Mickelson
Sam Burns
Ryan Palmer
Tommy Fleetwood
Corey Conners
Marc Leishman
Kevin Na
Matthew Wolff
Max Homa
Shane Lowry
Garrick Higgo
Brian Harman
Adam Scott
Victor Perez
Stewart Cink
Justin Rose
Robert MacIntyre
Kevin Kisner
Ian Poulter
Tournament Winners - 115+ Points WGR Strength of Field
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Matt Jones
Si Woo Kim
Martin Laird
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Carlos Ortiz
Aaron Rai
Robert Streb
Winners-Japan - Bridgestone Open (2020), Japan Golf Tour Champ
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Leader of final 2020/21 PGA Tour of Australasia OoM - Mar 28, 2021
Brad Kennedy
Winner-South Africa Tour - 2021 Dimension Data Pro-Am
Wilco Nienaber
Leader of the Asian Tour Order of Merit as of Monday, July 12, 2021
Wade Ormsby
-
-