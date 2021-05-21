-
Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Will Zalatoris has six top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR this season. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Here's how the field qualified for the Charles Schwab Challenge as of 5/21/2021.
Former Winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
Daniel Berger
Keith Clearwater
Sergio Garcia
Zach Johnson
Kevin Kisner
Phil Mickelson
Kevin Na
Justin Rose
Rory Sabbatini
Jordan Spieth
Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship (2017-2019, 2021)
Si Woo Kim
Justin Thomas
Winner - The Masters Tournament (Last 4 Yrs Plus Year of Win)
Patrick Reed
Winner - U.S. Open (last 5 years)
Gary Woodland
Winner - PGA Championship (last 5 years)
Collin Morikawa
Winner - The Open Championship (2016-2019)
Henrik Stenson
Winner - World Golf Championships Event - Match Play (2019, 2021)
Billy Horschel
Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Joel Dahmen
Brian Gay
Branden Grace
Matt Jones
Jason Kokrak
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Carlos Ortiz
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Michael Thompson
Richy Werenski
Member of Last Named U.S. Presidents Cup Team
Tony Finau
Matt Kuchar
Member of Last Named International Presidents Cup Team
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Sungjae Im
Joaquin Niemann
Louis Oosthuizen
Cheng Tsung Pan
Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
John Augenstein
William Gordon
Top 15 and Ties from Previous Year's Charles Schwab Challenge
J.T. Poston
Cameron Champ
Patrick Rodgers
Peter Uihlein
Sponsors Exemptions - 2018-19 FEC / 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Category
Joseph Bramlett
Kramer Hickok
Sponsor Exemptions - Unrestricted
Erik Compton
Scott Piercy
Sahith Theegala
Michael Visacki
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Scott Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jason Dufner
J.J. Henry
Graeme McDowell
D.A. Points
Top 50 - World Golf Ranking
Scottie Scheffler
Lee Westwood
Will Zalatoris
Ryan Palmer
Corey Conners
Brian Harman
Matt Wallace
Top 80 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List
Sebastián Muñoz
Mackenzie Hughes
Brendon Todd
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Danny Lee
Nick Taylor
Tom Hoge
Harry Higgs
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Andrew Landry
Robby Shelton
Maverick McNealy
Doc Redman
Sung Kang
Denny McCarthy
Troy Merritt
Henrik Norlander
Charley Hoffman
Xinjun Zhang
Sepp Straka
Harold Varner III
Top 80 from YTD FedExCup Points List
Cameron Tringale
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Kirk
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Patton Kizzire
Cameron Davis
Tyler McCumber
Doug Ghim
Matthew NeSmith
James Hahn
Below 80th from YTD FedExCup Points List
Brandon Hagy
Russell Knox
Lucas Glover
Andrew Putnam
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Nate Lashley
Camilo Villegas
Luke List
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Chase Seiffert
Austin Cook
Sam Ryder
Brian Stuard
Anirban Lahiri
Ian Poulter
Brice Garnett
Adam Schenk
Pat Perez
Cameron Percy
Michael Gligic
Vincent Whaley
