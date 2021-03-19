-
Inside the Field: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 19, 2021
- Jon Rahm will begin the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as the third ranked player in the world. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Here's how the field qualified for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play as of 3/19/2021.
Players who qualified but will not compete include Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland.
Top 64 - World Golf Ranking
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa
Bryson DeChambeau
Xander Schauffele
Patrick Reed
Tyrrell Hatton
Patrick Cantlay
Webb Simpson
Rory McIlroy
Tony Finau
Viktor Hovland
Daniel Berger
Matt Fitzpatrick
Paul Casey
Sungjae Im
Lee Westwood
Harris English
Matthew Wolff
Tommy Fleetwood
Louis Oosthuizen
Hideki Matsuyama
Ryan Palmer
Cameron Smith
Abraham Ancer
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na
Jason Kokrak
Scottie Scheffler
Victor Perez
Billy Horschel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kevin Kisner
Max Homa
Marc Leishman
Shane Lowry
Corey Conners
Sergio Garcia
Will Zalatoris
Robert MacIntyre
Bernd Wiesberger
Carlos Ortiz
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Lanto Griffin
Brendon Todd
Jordan Spieth
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Bubba Watson
Brian Harman
Kevin Streelman
Russell Henley
Sebastián Muñoz
Andy Sullivan
Antoine Rozner
Talor Gooch
Ian Poulter
Frederick van Rooyen
Adam Long
J.T. Poston
Dylan Frittelli
