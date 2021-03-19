-
Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
March 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen is one to watch at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Here's how the field qualified for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship as of 3/19/2021.
Winner - The Masters
Danny Willett
Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
Tyler Duncan
Brice Garnett
J.B. Holmes
Charles Howell III
Michael Kim
Satoshi Kodaira
Nate Lashley
Graeme McDowell
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Ted Potter, Jr.
Hudson Swafford
Martin Trainer
Career Money Exemption
K.J. Choi
Luke Donald
Hunter Mahan
Bo Van Pelt
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Retief Goosen
Parker McLachlin
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Cledy Cordoba
Thomas Detry
Lucas Herbert
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Andy Ogletree
Thomas Pieters
Manuel Relancio
Alex Smalley
Justin Suh
Fabrizio Zanotti
Designated Sponsor Exemptions
Juan Jose Guerra
Rhadames Pena
Guillermo Pumarol
Hiram Silfa
PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
Alexander Beach
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Justin McCarraher
Open Qualifying
Eric Cole
MJ Daffue
Chris Wiatr
Andrew Yun
Life Member
Davis Love III
Top 125 on Prior Season's FedExCup Points List
Joel Dahmen
Robby Shelton
Charley Hoffman
Xinjun Zhang
Sepp Straka
Vaughn Taylor
Patrick Rodgers
Brian Stuard
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Harrington
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Scott Brown
