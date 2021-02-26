-
Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
February 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau finished fourth at last season's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Here's how the field qualified for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard as of 2/26/2021.
Former Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Jason Day
Robert Gamez
Paul Goydos
Tyrrell Hatton
Tim Herron
Marc Leishman
Rory McIlroy
Francesco Molinari
Winner - The Masters (Last 5 Years)
Patrick Reed
Danny Willett
Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship (2016-2019)
Si Woo Kim
Winner - U.S. Open (Last 5 Years)
Bryson DeChambeau
Winner - The Open Championship (2016-2019)
Shane Lowry
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Winner - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (2018-2019)
Kevin Kisner
Winner - Tournament Winner in the Past Year
Harris English
Brian Gay
Jim Herman
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Jason Kokrak
Martin Laird
Kevin Na
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Richy Werenski
Member of Last Named U.S.Presidents Cup Team
Rickie Fowler
Member of Last Named International Presidents Cup Team
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Sungjae Im
Louis Oosthuizen
Cheng Tsung Pan
Top 50 - World Golf Ranking (through 2/22)
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Paul Casey
Tommy Fleetwood
Hideki Matsuyama
Victor Perez
Justin Rose
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Lee Westwood
Billy Horschel
Bernd Wiesberger
Robert MacIntyre
Will Zalatoris
Brendon Todd
Life Member
Davis Love III
Sponsors Exemptions - 2018-19 Top 125 FedExCup / 2019 KFT Category
Matt Every
Matt Wallace
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Jason Dufner
William Gordon
Padraig Harrington
Graeme McDowell
Keith Mitchell
Ian Poulter
Brandt Snedeker
Frederick van Rooyen
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
John Augenstein
Jazz Janewattananond
Kamaiu Johnson
Sung Kang
Matthias Schmid
Charl Schwartzel
Steve Stricker
Camilo Villegas
Top 70 on Prior Year's FedExCup Points List
Sebastián Muñoz
Lanto Griffin
Cameron Champ
Adam Long
Brian Harman
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Mark Hubbard
Danny Lee
Brendan Steele
Nick Taylor
Tom Hoge
Alex Noren
Corey Conners
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Robby Shelton
J.T. Poston
Maverick McNealy
Charles Howell III
Top 70 on Current Year FedExCup Points (thru The Genesis Invitational)
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Sam Burns
Cameron Tringale
Aaron Wise
Henrik Norlander
Cameron Davis
Chris Kirk
Matt Jones
Tyler McCumber
Matthew NeSmith
Charley Hoffman
Doug Ghim
Nate Lashley
Russell Knox
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Austin Cook
Patton Kizzire
Sepp Straka
PGA Section Champ/Player of the Year
Rod Perry
Below 70th position from Current FedExCup Points List
Emiliano Grillo
Zach Johnson
Doc Redman
Rory Sabbatini
Kyle Stanley
Keegan Bradley
Brian Stuard
Andrew Putnam
Chez Reavie
Denny McCarthy
Bo Hoag
Luke List
Lucas Glover
Kramer Hickok
Anirban Lahiri
Cameron Percy
Harold Varner III
John Huh
