Inside the Field: Masters Tournament
November 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 06, 2020
How the field qualified for the Masters Tournament as of 11/6/2020:
# - Denotes first Masters
* - Denotes Amateur
Note: Numbers in parentheses are qualifying criteria (see below)
Byeong Hun An (Korea) (18,19)
# Abraham Ancer (Mexico) ( 17,18,19)
#* John Augenstein (7-B)
# Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) (19)
Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain) (18,19)
Patrick Cantlay (12,15,16,17,18,19)
Paul Casey (England) (17,18,19)
# Cameron Champ (16)
Corey Conners (Canada) (17)
Fred Couples (1)
Jason Day (Australia) (4,12,18)
Bryson DeChambeau (17,18,19)
# Tyler Duncan (16)
Tony Finau (12,14,17,18,19)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) (18,19)
Tommy Fleetwood (England) (14,17,18,19)
Rickie Fowler (12,17,18,19)
Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa) (16)
#* Abel Gallegos (Argentina) (10)
Sergio Garcia (Spain) (1,18,19)
Lucas Glover (17)
# Lanto Griffin (16)
Adam Hadwin (Canada) (18)
Justin Harding (S. Africa) (12)
Tyrrell Hatton (England) (16,18,19)
# Max Homa (16)
Billy Horschel (18,19)
Charles Howell III (17)
# Sungjae Im (Korea) (16,17,18,19)
Shugo Imahira (Japan) (18,19)
# Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) (18,19)
Dustin Johnson (2,12,15,17,18,19)
Zach Johnson (1,3)
# Sung Kang (Korea) (16)
Si Woo Kim (Korea) (5)
Kevin Kisner (17,18,19)
Brooks Koepka (2,4,12,13,14,16,17,18,19)
# Jason Kokrak (17)
Matt Kuchar (12,17,18,19)
Andrew Landry (16)
Bernhard Langer (Germany) (1)
# Nate Lashley (16)
Marc Leishman (Australia) (16,17,18,19)
* Yuxin Lin (China) (9)
Shane Lowry (Ireland) (3,18,19)
Sandy Lyle (Scotland) (1)
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) (17,18,19)
Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland) (19)
Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland) (5,16,17,18,19)
#* Lukas Michel (Australia) (11)
Phil Mickelson (1)
Larry Mize (1)
Francesco Molinari (Italy) (3,12,18,19)
# Collin Morikawa (19)
# Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) (16)
Kevin Na (16,18,19)
#* Andy Ogletree (7-A)
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) (1)
Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) (17,18,19)
# C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) (16)
# Victor Perez (France) (18,19)
# J.T. Poston (16)
Ian Poulter (England) (12,18)
# Andrew Putnam (18)
Jon Rahm (Spain) (12,13,17,18,19)
Chez Reavie (13,16,17,18,19)
Patrick Reed (1,16,17,18,19)
Justin Rose (England) (13,17,18,19)
Xander Schauffele (12,13,17,18,19)
# Scottie Scheffler (19)
Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) (1)
Adam Scott (Australia) (1,16,17,18,19)
Webb Simpson (5,12,16,17,18,19)
Vijay Singh (Fiji) (1)
Cameron Smith (Australia) (16,19)
Brandt Snedeker (17,18,19)
Jordan Spieth (1,2,3,15,18)
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) (3,18,19)
#* James Sugrue (Ireland) (8)
# Nick Taylor (Canada) (16)
Justin Thomas (4,12,16,17,18,19)
Brendon Todd (16)
# Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa) (18,19)
Jimmy Walker (4)
Matt Wallace (England) (15,18,19)
Bubba Watson (1,12,18)
Mike Weir (Canada) (1)
Lee Westwood (England) (14,19)
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) (18,19)
Danny Willett (England) (1,18,19)
# Matthew Wolff (16)
Gary Woodland (2,17,18,19)
Tiger Woods (1,16,18,19)
QUALIFYING CRITERIA
1. Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)
2. U.S. Open champions, 2015-2019
3. British Open champions, 2015-2019
4. PGA Championsnhip winners 2015-2019
5. Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship 2017-2019
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (1 year)
7. 2019 U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) and runner-up (7-B)
8. 2019 British Amateur champion
9. 2019 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
10. 2020 Latin America Amateur champion
11. 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2019 Masters
13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2019 U.S. Open
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2019 British Open
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2019 PGA Championship
16. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award at least 500 FedExCup points, from previous Masters to the originally scheduled 2020 Masters (April 9, 2020)
17. Those qualifying for the 2019 TOUR Championship
18. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during week 11 (March 15, 2020)
